William T. Stokes Sr.

STOKES

William T. Stokes Sr., 80, of 830 Reedsford Road, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Southwood Nursing & Rehab Center. Worley Funeral Home Inc., Clinton.

RACKLEY

Mary Eleanor Hughes Rackley, 72, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, N.C. Community Funeral Home of Warsaw.

DURYEA

Annie Byrd Duryea, 79, of Spring Lake, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. Community Funeral Home Chapel of Warsaw.

STRICKLAND

Leroy Strickland, 71, of 5304 Blue Clay Road, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, Clinton.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 22 to July 23, 2019
