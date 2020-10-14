William "Pete" Underwood

NEWTON GROVE — Mr. William "Pete" Underwood, 62, of 4190 William R. King Road, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare, Raleigh, NC.

The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Hillside Cemetery, Newton Grove, with Elder Fernando Geddie officiating.

The viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

