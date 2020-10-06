Willie Doris Jackson

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Willie Doris Jackson, 93, of Roseboro passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Salemburg Baptist Church Family Life Center with Rev. W. A. Creech, Rev. Paul Honeycutt and Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.

Mrs. Jackson was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Carmal and Bertha Fann Hollingsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leval Jackson and son, Dwight Jackson. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by a son, Tommy Jackson and wife, Lib of Salemburg; three grandchildren, Kevin Jackson, Shelia Nelson and husband, Steve and Chris Shipp and wife, Kerri; eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; two sisters, Glenda Fann of Salemburg and Judy Jackson and husband, Roy of Kings Park, NY; one brother, James Hollingsworth and wife, Jennie of Crossville, TN; and a special caregiver, Connie Williams.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their loving care shown to Mrs. Jackson.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.