FAISON — Mr. Willie Edward McLamb, 73, of 3668 Preacher Henry Road, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19, at Piney Green Disciples of Christ Church Cemetery with Pastor Gertie Stevens officiating.

The public viewing will be held Saturday, July 18 at Worley Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com