Willie "Junior" Hinson Jr.

CLINTON — Mr. Willie "Junior" Henry Hinson Jr., 87 of 1390 Five Bridge Road, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Ameen and the Rev. Vernon Braswell officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on Nov. 19, 1931 in Sampson County, Junior was the son of the late Willie Henry and Smitha Lou Boone Hinson and widower to Sula Virginia Davis Hinson. He was owner and operator of Clinton Mechanical and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for many years. He loved watching Nascar and was an avid Richard Petty fan. He was a hard-working man with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his three daughters, Wanda Carroll and husband, Robert of Clinton; Anita Shipp of Clinton and Carol Nichols and husband, Jeff of Hampstead; two sons, Gary Hinson and wife, Donna of Wilmington, Kim Hinson and wife, Roxanne of Clinton; a brother, Nelson Hinson and wife, Janice; two sisters, Eleanor Stewart and husband, Henry and Doris Horrell and husband, Travis. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Amanda Coursey (Chris), Jessica Crawford (David), Zachary Hinson (Sarah), Hilary Manuilova (Sergey), Olivia Lynch (William), Allison Hinson and fiance' John; and six great-grandchildren, Jordan and Noah Coursey, Adalyn Crawford, Ellie Hinson, and Danya and Masha Manuilova.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ennis Hinson.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, from 6-8 p.m., at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at his home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

