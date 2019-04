ROSEBORO — Willie McMillian, 69, of 80 Old Cotton Gin Road died Wednesday, April 24 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton. Interment in the Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

A pubic viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.