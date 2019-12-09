Willie Pridgen

HARRELLS — Mr. Willie Pridgen, 72, of 3110 Wilbur Pridgen Road, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

Mr. Pridgen was born Jan. 28, 1947 in Sampson Co. the son of the late Wilbert Pridgen & Nancy Herring Pridgen. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carmen P. Parker. Mr. Pridgen grew up at Kerr Station, he had a love for the community and Harmony Presbyterian Church. He moved to Raleigh, and retried from Stahl Ridder Heating & Air., after retirement he moved back to Kerr Station, where he loved gardening, dancing and hunting deer & bear with his special grandson, Hunter. He was always there to help you when you needed a helping hand and was good at everything he did in life.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Harmony Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Mr. Pridgen is survived by one son, Jason Pridgen of Clayton; two sisters, Ann Pridgen of Raleigh, Linda P. Adams and husband William of Selma; one brother, Charles H. Pridgen and wife Diane of Roanoke Rapids, NC; his girlfriend Betty Rackley-Pridgen of Clinton; one son-in-law, Paul Parker of Clayton; four grandchildren, Leah Parker of Ashville, Karsen R. Kimball and husband Edward of Clayton, Kaden Mae Parker of Clayton; one special grandson, Hunter Wiley of Clinton; and one great-grandson, Keeghan G. Kimball, of Clayton.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.