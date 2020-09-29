1/
Willis "Branson" Phillips
Willis "Branson" Phillips

MOUNT OLIVE — Mr. Willis "Branson" Phillips, 79, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro.

His funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Charity Baptist Church, Clinton. He will be laid to rest in Shady Grove O.F.W. B. Church Cemetery, Dunn, following the funeral service. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chris Butler.

The family will receive family and friends at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 7 till 9 p.m. Please observe social distancing by wearing a mask and keeping social distance at all times during the services.

Left to cherish his memories are his son, Neil Phillips and wife Susie of Roseboro; grandchildren, Vander, Avery and Wyatt Phillips; brother, Graham Phillips of Spivey's Corner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter M. and Lela Jane Phillips; daughter, Michelle Phillips; brother, J.W. Phillips; and sister, Dixie Wade.

Due to the current health concerns, the family understands if you are not able to join them for the services. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Newton Grove.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
