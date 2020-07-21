1/1
Wilson Boyd "Billy" Osborne
1932 - 2020
Wilson "Billy" Boyd Osborne

BASSETT — Wilson "Billy" Boyd Osborne, 88, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. He was born on March 24, 1932 in Bassett to the late Wilson Buchanan Osborne and the late Ivan Beatrice Bullock Osborne. In addition to his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane Austin Osborne.

Billy was a member of the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. He was a three sport star in high school with a passion for baseball. He later became an avid golfer. Billy, a quality control mManager, retired with over 35 years of service from Bassett Furniture.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Jane Ramsey (Spencer) of Charlotte, NC; a grandson, Mason Ramsey of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Jacqueline Stone (Elwood) of Bassett, Nancy Martin (Bobby) of Clinton, and Patsy Osborne of Collinsville; sisters-in-law, Martha Stone (the late George) and Kathryn Keck (the late Steve); brother-in-law, the late John Austin (Ann); caregivers, Brenda and Ronnie Young; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

All services will be private.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in Billy's name to: BHS Band Boosters, 85 Riverside Dr., Bassett, VA 24055

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Osborne family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Sending love, prayers, and strength during this difficult time. I'm so homered to have gotten the chance to meet Billy, what a wonderful gentleman he was. Your memories keep him forever in your heart.
Jessica Graves
Friend
