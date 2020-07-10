1/
W.J. Simmons
W.J. Simmons

ROSEBORO — Mr. W.J. Simmons, 83, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Jim Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg. The family will receive friends from 1-1:50 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.

Mr. Simmons was a native of Sampson County, the son of Festus "Buddy" Simmons and Ladie Naylor Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray Simmons and Prentice Simmons. He retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Edge Simmons of the home; two daughters, Terrie Lynn Pippin (Scott) of Roseboro and Nancy Bigler of Linden; two brothers, Albert Simmons (Diane) of Morehead City and Arnold Simmons (Rose) of Roseboro; sister, Willa Dean Sessoms of Roseboro; and three grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
