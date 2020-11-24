Wyman Blackman Honeycutt

ROSEBORO — Wyman Blackman Honeycutt, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many is now a peaceful angel. On Saturday, Nov. 21, at the age of 76, while at Duke University Hospital, Wyman left his family and friends to go be with the Lord and join his beloved wife in their heavenly home.

Mr. Honeycutt was born in Sampson County, in the year of 1944, to the late, Ernie Blackman and Jessie Williams Honeycutt. He was a member of Mount Elam Baptist Church, Roseboro, North Carolina and attended Ocean Drive Church of the Lost and Found, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Wyman was a graduate of Clement High School, where he met his sweetheart that later became his wife. He and his brother, Robert Honeycutt, managed Williams Lake, Sampson County, NC where his love of music and dancing began. He was also employed by Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. He served over 30 years as the Manager of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After his retirement, Wyman embraced being a good samaritan to family and friends during times of need and he enjoyed spending time at his beach home in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he made many wonderful memories with his grandchildren, other family and friends. Wyman lived a very active and fulfilled life traveling from his farm home in North Carolina to his beach home in South Carolina, where he fostered his love for people, beach music and shagging, the South Carolina state dance.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Smith Honeycutt, his parents and a sister Cynthia Honeycutt. Wyman was also preceded in death by his special friend Ann Patterson. Wyman is survived by his children, Wyman Vander "Van" Honeycutt, Dr. LeAnne Honeycutt Varner and his grandchildren, William "Will" Varner and Madison Ann Varner. Loving siblings include Alma Matthews (Blackman-deceased), Mary Shum (Joe-deceased), Louise Helvin (Jim) , Carol Underwood (Tommy), Dianne Shields (Ken Brown), R.A. Honeycutt (Nancy) and Robert Honeycutt (Ann). Others left to cherish his memory include the Smith Family, the Patterson Family, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and numerous neighbors and friends that were an integral part of his life.

An outdoor worship service to celebrate Wyman's life, will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. at Mount Elam Baptist Church, Roseboro, North Carolina with Pastor Brandon Glunt officiating. In recognition of best practices, masks are required when attending the funeral in person as well as social distancing. Guests may join the service by bringing their own seating and joining family on the church front lawn, remaining in their vehicles and listening by broadcast or joining online via Mount Elam Baptist Church's Facebook livestream. The family will receive guests after the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church, Salemburg, North Carolina.

Duke University Hospital has provided lifelong exemplary care to Wyman, Glenda and family. Memorials may be directed to Duke Health 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200 Durham, NC 27701 or online via gifts.duke.edu.

The family wishes to thank the healthcare providers and staff who cared for Wyman at Duke University Hospital, for not only the care they provided Wyman but also for serving as the human beings behind the frontlines, and extending themselves during this time of risking their own lives to protect their patients. Their professionalism, fortitude and readiness to fulfill their roles was revealed in each interaction with Wyman and his family. Van, LeAnne, Will and Madison would also like to thank all family and friends who provided immense support, hope and the belief that God's will for Wyman would be done.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.