Wynona Carol Keel

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Wynona Carol Keel, 78, of Roseboro passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. The family request that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Mrs. Keel was a native of New York, the daughter of the late James and Emma Ruhl Medlock. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jessie Keel and brother, Leland Medlock. She was a certified nursing assistant.

She is survived by two sons, David Keel and wife, Cathi of Roseboro and Alan Keel and wife, Yukari of Cary; daughter, Christine Ketchum and husband, Charles of Roseboro; sister, Jackie White of Roseboro; four grandchildren, Kyndra Keel, Alisa Keel, Peyton Ketchum and Garett Ketchum; two nephews, Jimmy White and Jay White.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.