CLINTON — Ms. Yvonne Lewis Edey, 72, of 804 College St., Apt. 119, Clinton, passed away Thursday, May 9 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 17 at Lisbon Street Baptist Church, Clinton, with the Rev. Walter Rayner Sr. officiating.

Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.