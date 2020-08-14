FAYETTEVILLE — Zula Powers Wood, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Zula was born Dec. 2, 1942 in Robeson County, to the late Allie Blount and Crum Conner Powers Sr. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Powers Eddinger and Emma Lee Powers Baker; brothers, C.C. Powers Jr., William Keller Powers and Henry Carl Powers Sr.

Zula loved to travel, read, gardening and loved every aspect of her church.

She worked at Powers-Swain Chevrolet. Zula was a N.C. Adult Probation Payroll Officer.

Zula was a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member of the Bob Ervin Sunday School Class. At Eutaw Heights Baptist Church she served as a Sunday School Teacher and GA Leader. She was an active participant of Bible Study Fellowship and served as discussion leader for years.

She was a member of the Woodland Garden Club and volunteered with the Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch.

Her greatest forms of joy came from volunteering at Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center. She was a part of the initial group of volunteers and was there for 32 years.

The best award she ever received was her title as ZuZu the best grandmother ever not only to her grandchildren but to all their friends as well.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. John Cook officiating.

Zula is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny Wood and they would have been married for 59 years on Aug. 20, 2020; daughter, Shawn Wood Purdie and her husband David Boyce Purdie; sisters-in-law, Barbara Powers and Diane Page; grandchildren, Emma Claire Wood Purdie and David Boyce Purdie, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Zula's family, friends and the wonderful staff at UNC Hospital for all their prayers, love and support.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.