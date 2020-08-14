1/1
Zula Powers Wood
FAYETTEVILLE — Zula Powers Wood, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Zula was born Dec. 2, 1942 in Robeson County, to the late Allie Blount and Crum Conner Powers Sr. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Powers Eddinger and Emma Lee Powers Baker; brothers, C.C. Powers Jr., William Keller Powers and Henry Carl Powers Sr.

Zula loved to travel, read, gardening and loved every aspect of her church.

She worked at Powers-Swain Chevrolet. Zula was a N.C. Adult Probation Payroll Officer.

Zula was a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member of the Bob Ervin Sunday School Class. At Eutaw Heights Baptist Church she served as a Sunday School Teacher and GA Leader. She was an active participant of Bible Study Fellowship and served as discussion leader for years.

She was a member of the Woodland Garden Club and volunteered with the Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch.

Her greatest forms of joy came from volunteering at Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center. She was a part of the initial group of volunteers and was there for 32 years.

The best award she ever received was her title as ZuZu the best grandmother ever not only to her grandchildren but to all their friends as well.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. John Cook officiating.

Zula is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny Wood and they would have been married for 59 years on Aug. 20, 2020; daughter, Shawn Wood Purdie and her husband David Boyce Purdie; sisters-in-law, Barbara Powers and Diane Page; grandchildren, Emma Claire Wood Purdie and David Boyce Purdie, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Zula's family, friends and the wonderful staff at UNC Hospital for all their prayers, love and support.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
August 14, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 13, 2020
A party was never a party without Aunt Zula. This was a surprise party for WC's 60th birthday.
Bunny, WC, Amanda and Rachel
Family
August 13, 2020
Zula was a beautiful, classy, compassionate southern lady that would lite
Up the room ! She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered!
Carlos , Terry and Brooke Robertson
August 13, 2020
All time favorite picture of Aunt Zula , her sisters and of course Uncle Johnny. He was there to keep the sisters in line . Well at least he tried ! =
My favorite picture of Aunt Zula with her sidekicks and of course Uncle Johnny . He was always there to try and keep them in line . At least he tried LOL..
Laura Vooris
Family
August 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Vooris
