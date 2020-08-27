|
|
|
CONCHIE Ada Priscilla Suddenly on
August 18th 2020 at
Clitheroe Community Hospital. Ada, aged 91 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Barrie,
loving mother-in-law of Wendy,
also a dearest nana of Jason, Neil, Laura, Adam and Isla.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances
a PRIVATE Service and
cremation will take place at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ada,
if so desired, may be given for
Friends of Clitheroe Hospital c/o
Clitheroe Community Hospital,
General Office, Chatburn Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 4JX.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020