CONCHIE Ada Priscilla Barrie, Wendy, and family would like to express
their sincere thanks to everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy
and donations received at
this sad time.
Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud
for his kind words and
comforting ministrations.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Osgood along with the District Nurses for all their care and support.
A big thank you to Pauline and everyone at Brian Price and Son Ltd for their kindness and understanding.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020