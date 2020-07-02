|
SLATER Adam Paul Suddenly and tragically
at his home on
Saturday 20th June 2020.
Adam, aged 37 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly beloved father of Kieran, much loved son of Alan and Gail, dear brother of Laura-Jane,
a devoted grandson of Moya and the late Bert, Alan and Margaret,
a loved step-son of Linda and Simon, also a loved uncle, cousin and friend to many.
The funeral cortege will leave from 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest on Wednesday 8th July 2020 and
pause outside Hanson's Cement at 11.45am where some of his former colleagues will pay their respects on the way to Adam's childhood home, 8 Kenilworth Drive.
There will be a short Celebration of Adam's Life at Fishers and Peggy Hill Farm, Clitheroe for family and close friends at 12.30pm.
This will be followed by a PRIVATE interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Adam,
if so desired, may be given for
the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
c/o Simon Kay,
8 Kenilworth Drive,
Clitheroe BB7 2QN.
Enquiries to Brian Price & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020