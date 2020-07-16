Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Slater

Notice

Adam Slater Notice
SLATER Adam Paul Kieran, Alan, Gail, Laura and their families wish to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who was
involved in making Adam's celebration of life such a touching and fitting tribute to him.
We were overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support given by everyone who helped to arrange and to those who attended the services.
We would like to extend our special thanks to David Carson - the celebrant, Laura, Dom, Sarah, Rachel and Kathy whose hard work and dedication made the day so special despite the sadness. Yes, there were lots of tears but in the midst of it all there was laughter.
To Mark and Johanna - we said it on the day and would like to reiterate, you were so important to Adam and we can never thank you enough.
Also many thanks to Brian Price and Son for their support and compassion at a very difficult time.
Our sincere thanks go as well to all who have generously donated to the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).
Much love to you all.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -