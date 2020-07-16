|
SLATER Adam Paul Kieran, Alan, Gail, Laura and their families wish to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who was
involved in making Adam's celebration of life such a touching and fitting tribute to him.
We were overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support given by everyone who helped to arrange and to those who attended the services.
We would like to extend our special thanks to David Carson - the celebrant, Laura, Dom, Sarah, Rachel and Kathy whose hard work and dedication made the day so special despite the sadness. Yes, there were lots of tears but in the midst of it all there was laughter.
To Mark and Johanna - we said it on the day and would like to reiterate, you were so important to Adam and we can never thank you enough.
Also many thanks to Brian Price and Son for their support and compassion at a very difficult time.
Our sincere thanks go as well to all who have generously donated to the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).
Much love to you all.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020