HAWORTH Agnes Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Agnes,
who died suddenly after a short illness fortified by rites of the
Holy Church on 5th February,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford, loving mother of Chris and Bernadette, dear mother in law of Bill and Susan and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
The Requiem Mass will take
place at St. Peter's, Stonyhurst
on Monday 17th February at 11.00am, prior to interment
in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Hurst Green memorial hall restoration fund' or
'Macmillan Cancer Support'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel 01772 782291.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020