BEECROFT Alan (Beeky) Passed away peacefully at his home on January 17th, 2020, after a brave fight against illness and with his loving family by his side, aged 66 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Georgina, loving dad of Simon, dearest step dad of Francesca, dear father in law to Belinda and Simon, very special grandad of Layton, Skye and Aiden, also a very dear uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed especially by all the supporters at Burnley Football Club. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Friday, 31st January at 9-15 a.m. The cortege will then proceed past Burnley Football Club prior to service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to MND, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020