BLEAZARD Alan Peacefully on March 22nd, 2020
at home. Alan aged 86 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of David, Tim and Tracy, loving father-in-law of June, Sharon and John, dearest grandad of Grace, Peter and Michael, also a devoted great grandad of Thom and Jude.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan if so desired may be given for and cheques made payable to Ribble Valley Food Bank, c/o Mr. D. Bleazard, 40 Fairfield Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 2PE.
