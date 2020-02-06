|
BRADLEY Alan Peacefully on January 28th, 2020 in hospital.
Alan aged 90 years of Chatburn.
The dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved dad of Sara and Clive, loving father-in-law of Dennis and Catherine,
also a dearest grandad of Joseph and brother-in-law of Irene.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday February 11th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan if so desired may be given for and sent directly to Ribble Valley
Dementia Alliance,
c/o Mrs Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020