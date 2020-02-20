Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Alan Bradley

Notice

Alan Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Alan Sara, Clive and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence received during
their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev Andy Froud for his very sensitive service,
his kind words and comforting ministrations, to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received for the Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the
District Nurses and Right at Home and their carers who befriended Alan and for the kindness shown to him and finally to everyone at Brian Price and Son Ltd
for their support and funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
