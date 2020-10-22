Home

Alan Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Alan Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Joy and son Andrew by his side on 18th October 2020 at
The Manor House, Chatburn.
Alan, aged 79 years, of West Bradford. Also a dearest G'pa of Lauren. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan if desired may be given for the Alzheimer's Society and may be given online at alzheimers.org.uk or given
to a family member.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020
