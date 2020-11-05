|
BRADSHAW Alan Joy, Andrew and Lauren would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their valued expressions of sympathy, acts of kindness and generous donations received for the Alzheimer's Society and the Astle Foundation in memory of Alan. Our appreciation goes to Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her sensitive words. Also a special thank you to Dr. V. Warren along with all the staff at the Manor House and Brian Price and Son for going the extra mile in caring for Alan and the family during this especially challenging time. We will always remember.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020