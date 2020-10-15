|
|
|
BURGESS Alan Peacefully on October 6th, 2020 in hospital. Alan aged 77 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved dad of Stephen and Ian, loving father-in-law of Louise, dearest grandad of James, Leah, Molly, Joshua and Esme, a dear brother of Eric and the late Brian, also a much-loved partner of the late Susan Harper.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan
if desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020