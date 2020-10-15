Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Alan Burgess Notice
BURGESS Alan Peacefully on October 6th, 2020 in hospital. Alan aged 77 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved dad of Stephen and Ian, loving father-in-law of Louise, dearest grandad of James, Leah, Molly, Joshua and Esme, a dear brother of Eric and the late Brian, also a much-loved partner of the late Susan Harper.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan
if desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
