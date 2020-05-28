|
WALMSLEY Albert Jennifer, Trevor, Hilary and Tony would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for
the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of
condolence received following the death of their father. Thanking also Rev. Christopher Wood for a very fitting graveside service and to all who came out to support us.
A special thank you to the
Carers at Crossroads who cared for Dad over the last two years
and to Kerry and Kevin at
The Crisis Team, the Carers at Castleford Home along with the Paramedics and Nurses who tended to him in his final days.
Finally to Brian Price & Son
Funeral Directors for all their care, kindness and support during
this difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 28, 2020