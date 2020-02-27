Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
13:00
St. Leonard's Church
Downham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alethea Belcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alethea Belcher

Notice Condolences

Alethea Belcher Notice
BELCHER (nee Noble)
Alethea Mary On February 11th, 2020,
in Airedale Hospital.
Alethea,
aged 77 years
of Ilkley.
The dearly loved mother of Kate,
dearest granny of William
and his wife Catharine,
the beloved partner of Ian White, also a dear stepmother of Sarah, Victoria and their families.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Downham on Friday February 28th at 1pm
followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Alethea, if so desired, may be given for and sent directly to Marie Curie, c/o Mrs D. Poole, Lower Hall, Main Street, Downham,
Clitheroe, BB7 4BN.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -