|
|
|
BELCHER (nee Noble)
Alethea Mary On February 11th, 2020,
in Airedale Hospital.
Alethea,
aged 77 years
of Ilkley.
The dearly loved mother of Kate,
dearest granny of William
and his wife Catharine,
the beloved partner of Ian White, also a dear stepmother of Sarah, Victoria and their families.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Downham on Friday February 28th at 1pm
followed by Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Alethea, if so desired, may be given for and sent directly to Marie Curie, c/o Mrs D. Poole, Lower Hall, Main Street, Downham,
Clitheroe, BB7 4BN.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020