Hebson Alice It is with great sadness that we, her family, announce the passing away of Alice Hebson on
Friday 17th April 2020
at Mapleford Nursing Home
aged 90 years
Dear wife of 67 years to
the late John Hebson.
Cherished Cousin to
Tom and Sheila.
Special Auntie and Great Auntie.
A dear friend to many.
Alice will be sadly missed by all.
Due to the unprecedented situation at the moment.
A small service will be held
with immediate family only at Accrington Crematorium
on Thursday 30th April 2020
at 11.00 am.
Would like to thank Julie and all the staff at Mapleford Nursing Home for the care and attention over
the last 6 years.
Rosie at Clitheroe Funeral Service for professional care
and funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020