SMITH (née Jackson)
Alice Peacefully on January 28th, 2020, at Lowfield House, Clitheroe,
Alice, aged 92 years, of Clitheroe and former Teacher at
Ribblesdale High School.
The dearly loved wife of the late Peter, and a dear friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest where a service will be held on Monday February 10th
at 11.30am, followed by
a private cremation.
Donations in memory of Alice,
if so desired, may be given for
the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
Mrs A. Salisbury, 64 York Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2DL.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020