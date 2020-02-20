Home

Alice Smith

Alice Smith Notice
SMITH Alice David and Ann would like to thank everyone involved in looking after Alice, her friends, staff from Crossroads and Lowfield House along with the medical team at Castle Medical Group. Thanks to Sarah and Alison for celebrating Alice's life at the funeral service with the people who attended, and the kind donations received for the Alzheimer's Society. Finally, to all
at Brian Price and Son Ltd, the Flower House in Chatburn and Greendale for a lovely buffet.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
