Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Dunne

Notice Condolences

Amelia Dunne Notice
Dunne (née Ferraro) Passed away on 21 st March 2020
at her home in Blackburn,
with her family by her side.

Amelia
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved wife of the late James.
Loving mother of
Amelia and Giuseppe,
much loved grandmother of James, John, Peter and Matthew.
Mother-in-law of Alan.
A dear aunty of Lorenzo, Rossana,
Mariella and Anna.
Fondly remembered and
sadly missed by all.
Graveside service to be held at
Dill Hall Cemetery, Hyndburn on
Thursday 2nd April at 11.30am.
Due to COVID-19 family only.

Family flowers only.
Donations in Amelia's memory to
"The Cavell Nurses Trust'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -