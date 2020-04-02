|
|
|
Dunne (née Ferraro) Passed away on 21 st March 2020
at her home in Blackburn,
with her family by her side.
Amelia
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved wife of the late James.
Loving mother of
Amelia and Giuseppe,
much loved grandmother of James, John, Peter and Matthew.
Mother-in-law of Alan.
A dear aunty of Lorenzo, Rossana,
Mariella and Anna.
Fondly remembered and
sadly missed by all.
Graveside service to be held at
Dill Hall Cemetery, Hyndburn on
Thursday 2nd April at 11.30am.
Due to COVID-19 family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Amelia's memory to
"The Cavell Nurses Trust'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020