MOORE Andrew James Peacefully on 11th April 2020 in Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Andrew aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved dad of Lisa and Danielle, father-in-law of Keith and Colin. A devoted grandad of Bethany and James and proud great-grandad of Evie Grace.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Donations in memory of Andrew
if so desired may be given for Breast Cancer UK and
Age Macular Degeneration, and may be given to a family member.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020