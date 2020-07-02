|
|
|
WHITWELL Andrew Suddenly on 28th June 2020 in hospital with Nicola and Sam by his side, Andrew, aged 57 years.
The much loved partner and best friend of Nicola, the best dad to Sam, son of Pat and the late Jack, brother to Stephen and Phillip,
son in law, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Service and Cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium
on a day to be confirmed.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Andrew,
if so desired, may be given to the British Heart Foundation c/o Christine Parker, 12 Sutton Street, Feniscowles, Blackburn, BB2 5ES.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020