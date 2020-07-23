|
|
|
WHITWELL Andrew Nicola, Sam, Pat and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Monsignor John Corcoran for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations for the British Heart Foundation.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the Paramedics, Doctors and Nurses at Royal Blackburn Hospital and to the Flower Shop, Clitheroe for
the beautiful floral tribute.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020