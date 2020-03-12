Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annette James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette James

Notice Condolences

Annette James Notice
JAMES Annette (Ann) On March 10th 2020.
Peacefully at her home after a short illness, with her family by her side. Ann aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Charles Roger (Jimmy),
a much loved mother of David, Stephen and Katie, also a devoted Granny of eight grandchildren and Great Granny to one.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ann if so desired may be given for R.N.L.I. c/o Mrs K Capstick,
12 Church Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2DG.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -