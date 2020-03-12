|
|
|
JAMES Annette (Ann) On March 10th 2020.
Peacefully at her home after a short illness, with her family by her side. Ann aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Charles Roger (Jimmy),
a much loved mother of David, Stephen and Katie, also a devoted Granny of eight grandchildren and Great Granny to one.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ann if so desired may be given for R.N.L.I. c/o Mrs K Capstick,
12 Church Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2DG.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020