Anthony Lynch

Anthony Lynch Notice
LYNCH Anthony Joseph
'Tony' Tony, aged 77,
formerly of Clitheroe,
passed away peacefully in the loving care of White Ash Brook Nursing Home on 2nd May 2020.
He was the loving and much loved dad of Tara, Rory and Alana,
a cherished grandad, dear brother of Joe, Paddy, John, Matt and Anne and a dearly loved relative and friend to many.
A private family funeral took place led by Fr Sean O'Brien.
All enquires to
Champ Funeral Services
t: 01254 390731
e: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 21, 2020
