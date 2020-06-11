|
|
|
ORMISTON Anthony Allan (Tony) Peacefully on
June 5th, 2020 in hospital, Tony aged 82 years of Pendleton.
He served 38 years with Lancashire Constabulary.
Prior to joining the Police Force he served in the Coldstream Guards.
He has had a life-long association with the Regiment having served
in the capacity of Secretary of
the Liverpool Branch of the Association for over 40 years.
The dearly loved Husband of the late Sheila, much loved Dad of Julian and Step-father of Tim,
a loving Father-in-law of Jane and Amy, a devoted Grandfather of Tabitha, a dear Brother of Pamela, Jay and the late Jim, also a loving Companion of Vivien.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE graveside service and interment will take place at
All Saints Church, Pendleton.
A Memorial Service is to be held at later date. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tony if desired may be given for either All Saints Church, Pendleton or the Regimental Colonel's Fund, c/o Rev. Roland Nicholson,
25 St. Mary's Court, Church Lane, Mellor, BB2 7JE.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020