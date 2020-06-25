|
Ormiston Anthony Allan
(Tony) Julian, Tim and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former and present colleagues for
the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. J. Carmyllie
and Rev. R. Nicholson for their
kind words and prayers and
to the many who came out
to pay their last respects to
Tony on his final journey.
Thank you to the Lancashire Constabulary for providing the horses, motorcycle and car on the day along with the Coldstream Guards Association for their representation.
To all who have given donations
to All Saint's Church and the Regimental Colonels Fund,
and to The Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally, to Brian Price and Son for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 25, 2020