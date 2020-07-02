|
|
|
WARING Anthony (Tony) Peacefully on 24th June 2020 in hospital.
Tony, aged 70 years, of Clitheroe, the dearly loved husband of Paula, much loved father of Nick, Philip & Nichola & stepfather to Nicola, Lisa & Liam,
a dear father in law of Michelle
& a devoted grandfather.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to the current circumstances, a service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Clitheroe,
on Thursday 9th July at 11am
for family and close friends,
followed by interment at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tony,
if so desired, may be given for
The Firefighters Charity and sent directly online at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020