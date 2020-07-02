|
|
|
SIMS Arthur James Peacefully on June 27th, 2020 at home. Arthur, aged 76 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Angela, loving father-in-law of Christopher, a dearest grandad of Alexander and Theodore, also a dearest brother of Carl, John, Peter, Norma and the late Alan and Brian, and loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service will be held at St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research UK, c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020