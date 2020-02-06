|
|
|
Barrett Audrey On 28th January 2020, passed away peacefully in Each Step Care Home, Blackburn and formerly of Pendleside Close, Sabden,
Audrey aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis.
She was much loved by all her family and friends and
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Thursday 13th February at Pleasington Crematorium at 3.45pm. Family flowers
only please, donations for the
Alzheimer's Society or
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
and further inquiries to
Blackburn Funeral Services,
9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, BB2 4DY
tel: 01254 260005
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020