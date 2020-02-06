Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Barrett

Notice Condolences

Audrey Barrett Notice
Barrett Audrey On 28th January 2020, passed away peacefully in Each Step Care Home, Blackburn and formerly of Pendleside Close, Sabden,
Audrey aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis.
She was much loved by all her family and friends and
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Thursday 13th February at Pleasington Crematorium at 3.45pm. Family flowers
only please, donations for the
Alzheimer's Society or
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
and further inquiries to
Blackburn Funeral Services,
9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, BB2 4DY
tel: 01254 260005
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -