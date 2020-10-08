Home

Audrey Quinn

Audrey Quinn Notice
QUINN Audrey Audrey, aged 75 years
of Clitheroe, Lancashire,
passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones
on 29th September.

A devoted mother to Duncan,
Carl, Peter, Reece and Nathan
and a much loved sister,
Grandma and Great Grandma.

The funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium at 11:30
on Thursday 15th October.

Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Audrey to
Macmillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral service
of Whalley, Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
