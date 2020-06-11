|
|
|
Carne Barbara It is with great sadness that we, her family announce the passing away of Barbara on 4th June 2020 at Castleford Care Home, aged 84.
Loving Mum to Jacuqi, Mandy, Wendy and Diane.
A Cherished Gran to Alex,
Hannah, Oliver,
Edward and William.
Great Gran to Charlie.
A dear friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Due to the unprecedented situation at the moment,
a small service will be held with immediate family only.
on Monday 15th June 2020
at 3.00pm at
Accrington Crematorium.
Donation in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society.
C/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020