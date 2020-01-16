|
|
|
FIELDING Barbara Died very peacefully on
January 9th, 2020 in hospital and surrounded by her loving daughter Alison, son-in-law Ashley and granddaughter Megan. Barbara, aged 88 years, of Clitheroe.
A precious mum, special nana, mother-in-law and friend. Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Monday January 20th at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barbara, if so desired, may be given for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Burnley General Hospital (please make cheques payable to NICU Endowment Fund), c/o
Miss A. Llewellyn, 43 Kirkmoor Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2DU. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020