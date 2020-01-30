|
|
|
FIELDING Barbara Alison, Ashley and Megan would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, friends & neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence and beautiful flowers received during their sad loss,
we have been overwhelmed
with your kindness.
Many Thanks to Judith Talbot for
her kind words and delivery of the service for mum, it was lovely.
Thanks also to everyone who
attended the funeral service and
for donations received for
NICU Burnley General Hospital.,
a very special place.
They would also like to express their thanks and appreciation to Dr. V. Warren and all the staff at Pendleside Medical Practice for the fantastic care given to mum over the years, it could
not have been better.
Thanks also to Royal Blackburn Hospital, Resus and C9 departments for all their care shown to Barbara while
she was with them.
To the Flower Shop Clitheroe
for the beautiful floral tributes and
the Calf's Head, Worston for
the excellent refreshments.
Finally we would like to say
a huge Thank you to Jean,
Carl, Pauline, Debbie, Dave, Mark
and everyone else at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors, Chatburn for the care and dignity shown to mum whilst she was
with you and for the kindness
and support you gave us
all at this sad time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020