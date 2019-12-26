|
|
|
Kneale Barbara
(Nee Martin) Aged 93
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Castleford Care Home
on 11th December 2019.
A loving Mother, Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place take on Monday 30th December 2019 at 10.30am at St James Church followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019