DRIVER Bernard Revis Peacefully in hospital on
18th December 2019.
Bernard aged 91 years of Clitheroe, the dearly loved husband of the late Audrey,
much loved father of Steven, Susan and Keith, dearest grandfather of Adam, Dominic, Robert, Hayley
and Luke, also a loved
great grandfather.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bernard if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Mrs S. Blackburn,
14 Montague Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2EB.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019