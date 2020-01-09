|
DRIVER Bernard Revis Steven, Susan, Keith and families would like to express their
sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received
during their sad loss.
Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for
Cancer Research U.K.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Parikh, Staff of Royal Blackburn Hospital, the District and Macmillan Nurses and all at Castle Medical Group for all their care and support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020